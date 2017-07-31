C3 : les résultats de la soirée

27 matchs retours du 3e tour préliminaire de la Ligue Europa ont eu lieu ce jeudi soir. Si l'Olympique de Marseille, l'AC Milan, le Zénith, Fenerbahçe, Everton ou encore l'Athletic Bilbao ont validé leur ticket pour les barrages de la compétition, Bordeaux et le PSV Eindhoven, respectivement battus par Videoton (0-1) et Osijek (0-1), ne disputeront aucune compétition européenne cette saison.
Tous les résultats de la soirée :
Skënderbeu 2-1 (4-2 tab) Mladá Boleslav (match aller : 1-2)
Fola Esch 1-2 Östersunds (match aller : 0-1)
Altach 3-1 Gent (match aller : 1-1)
Fenerbahçe 1-1 Sturm Graz (match aller : 2-1)
Osijek 1-0 PSV Eindhoven (match aller : 1-0)
Zénith 0-1 Bnei Yehuda Tel-Aviv (match aller : 2-0)
AEL Limassol 1-2 Austria Vienne (match aller : 0-0)
Videoton 1-0 BORDEAUX (match aller : 1-2)
Olexandriya 1-0 Astra Giurgiu (match aller : 0-0)
Ostende 0-0 MARSEILLE (match aller : 2-4)
ODD 0-0 Dinamo Zagreb (match aller : 1-2)
Panionios 0-1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv (match aller : 0-1)
Ruzomberok 0-1 Everton (match aller : 0-1)
Domzale 2-0 Fribourg (match aller : 0-1)
Athletic Bilbao 3-0 Dinamo Bucurest (match aller : 1-1)
Lech Poznan 2-2 Utrecht (match aller : 0-0)
Apollon Limassol 2-0 Aberdeen (match aller : 1-2)
Dinamo Minsk 1-1 AEK Larnaca (match aller : 0-2)
PAOK 2-0 Olimpik Donetsk (match aller : 1-1)
AC Milan 2-0 CSU Craiova (match aller : 1-0)
Lyngby 1-3 Krasnodar (match aller : 1-2)
Sparta Prague 0-1 Etoile Rouge de Belgrade (match aller : 0-2)
Braga 0-1 (en cours) AIK Solna (match aller : 1-1)
Midtjylland 2-1 Arka Gdynia (match aller : 2-3)
Qabala 1-2 Panathinaikos (match aller : 0-1)
FK Shkendija 3-0 Trakai (match aller : 1-2)
Hajduk Split 2-0 Brøndby (match aller : 0-0)
Marítimo 2-0 Botev Plovdiv (match aller : 0-0)
Sion 1-1 Suduva
(match aller : 0-3)